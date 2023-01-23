Shehnaaz Gill matches steps with Rakul Preet Singh on ‘Special Edition Kudis’. Watch video

Social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill recently hosted Rakul Preet Singh on her chat show Desi Vibes. The two spoke at length about life, career and even ‘biology lessons’. On Monday, the ladies surprised fans as they dropped a cute reel of them dancing to the Chhatriwali song “Special Edition Kudi”. The video opens with a BTS sneak peek, where Shehnaaz tells Rakul that she will follow her lead. The two actors then match steps to the Sunidhi Chauhan crooned peppy Punjabi number “Special Edition Kudi”. The actors also share a warm hug towards the end of the video, where Rakul is heard saying, “This is awesome.”

Sharing the video on social media, they wrote, “Just 2 Patakha Kudis vibing together in #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” Fans were left impressed with their act, as they wrote comments like, “Happy Vibes”, “Ayee cute kudis”, and “What a lovely video”.

Shehnaaz Gill, while conversing with Rakul Preet Singh, had recalled her school days when the chapter on reproduction was taught in the biology class and how an incident from those days has stuck in her mind.

The Bigg Boss 13 star said that when the chapter was being taught, she was very curious. During the interaction, Shehnaaz said, “Main class mein bohot enjoy karti thi. Mereko science mein subject hi wo acha lagta tha (I used to really enjoy my class. I liked biology in science). When that chapter (reproduction) would come, I would sit very attentively.”

She added, “Madam was teaching and I just asked madam, ‘Ma’am can we do practical?’ But ma’am said, ‘Shut up’. So, I said, ‘Ok your wish’. I think it’s very important to take everything easy.”

Rakul Preet Singh pointed out that Shehnaaz Gill’s teacher’s reaction was exactly what needs to change in schools when it comes to sex education. The actor emphasised the need to make this a healthy conversation at home and schools.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video “Moon Rise”. She is now looking forward to the release of her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan.