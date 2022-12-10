Shehnaaz Gill is lost in Vicky Kaushal’s eyes in this new video: ‘Itna handsome munda ho saamne…’

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen on Shehnaaz Gill‘s chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. On Saturday, Gill shared the teaser of the show, where the two are seen engaging in a staring contest followed by bouts of laughter.

Shehnaaz wrote in her caption, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye… game toh bas bahaana tha! 😉. (With such a handsome boy in front of you, anyone will lose themselves. The game was just an excuse.)”

The talk show’s teaser has received a lot of love from both Vicky and Shehnaaz’s fans as both of them enjoy a huge fan-base on social media. One fan wrote for Shehnaaz, “Yellow suits you 💛 keep smiling and shining. You have a unique personality and style. That’s why I’m your biggest fan and support everything you do. Love you alot ❤ Hamesha khush raho.” Another fan wrote, “You are doing very well to entertain us and neutrals also loving this show ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One of Vicky’s fans wrote, “Why am I not there instead of Shehnaaz?”

Before Vicky, Shehnaaz has hosted actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Shehnaaz recently in a music video titled Ghani Syaani, with DJ Sqaure.

Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent also starring John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.

Vicky is presently promoting his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.