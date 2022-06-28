Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video has her fans calling her ‘queen of hearts’. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a video as she flirts with the camera. From her outfit, it appears that the video is from the day when she performed at Umang 2022. Shehnaaz shared the video with the song titled ‘Nasha’ and added a few emojis in the caption.

Her fans showered her with love in the comments section. One fan wrote, “QUEENS of hearts #shehnaazgill.” Fans dropped a lot of heart and lovestruck emojis on the post. Another fan asked why she doesn’t make more vlogs for her YouTube channel. “Gorgeous,” wrote a few fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz performed on a few dance numbers at Umang 2022, Mumbai Police’s annual cultural extravaganza. Videos of her performance were shared widely on social media. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of the event.

Her energy on stage ⚡🔥

Shehnaaz ke Thumke 🥵🥵

Sksksksk hora 😭😭😭🙌#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/1VBzzdIqSn — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@sidnaaz_twts) June 26, 2022

Just a few days ago, Shehnaaz had shared another video from a yacht where she could be seen enjoying the sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz also made her ramp walk debut recently in Ahmedabad. Walking at designer Samant Chauhan’s show in Ahmedabad, Shehnaaz donned a bridal avatar that left her fans in awe. Shehnaaz added her own touch to the walk as she danced at the end of the show. Later, she shared a BTS vlog from the day of the shoot where she was heard saying the she was quite nervous about the walk as it was her first time.

Shehnaaz made her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s 2021 film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Sonam Bajwa. She is presently working on her Hindi film debut where she is slated to star alongside Salman Khan. The shoot of the tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently underway. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Shehnaaz’s co-stars Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal were seen in a video as they had a fun banter with their co-star. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2022.