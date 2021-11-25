Shehnaaz Gill keeps her ‘head up and heart strong’ as she models for Dabboo Ratnani. See picture

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Thursday shared a new picture of actor Shehnaaz Gill. “Keep your head up, Keep your heart strong,” he wrote in his caption, perhaps making a reference to the troubles that Shehnaaz has gone through this year, after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The shoot was conducted before Sidharth’s death in September.

Shehnaaz has mostly kept a low profile after the tragedy, reemerging in public life only to promote her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. She has also promoted her other ventures, including a music video with Sidharth, which marks their final collaboration. They met on Bigg Boss 13 and formed a fast friendship. While they initially downplayed relationship rumours, Shehnaaz has said in interviews that she looked at Sidharth as family.

She shared more pictures from the same photoshoot several weeks ago in July, crediting Dabboo as the photographer and identifying the location as Mumbai. “Love is like the wind. You can’t see it, but you can feel it,” she wrote in her caption. The post contained several pictures, in which she struck glamorous poses in a black suit.

Mere weeks before his death, Sidharth appeared with Shehnaaz on Dance Deewane and Bigg Boss 14. The two also appeared together in several hit music videos, such as Habit, Tu Yaheen Hai, and Bhula Dunga.

Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz’s Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 24, after a brief theatrical run. Diljit said in a statement, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”