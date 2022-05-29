scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill is ‘feeling serene,’ visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai. See photos and videos

Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday inaugurated Brahma Kumaris' hospital's new wing in Mumbai.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram profile. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill’s association with Brahma Kumarsi is not unknown. The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, has become actively a part of Brahma Kumaris ever since her best friend Sidharth Shukla passed away. After speaking as a chief guest at an event earlier this year, Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday inaugurated the new operation theatre of Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai.

In a video, which is going viral on the social media platforms, Shehnaaz is seen addressing the audience and talking about the hospital. “Yaha pe joh bhi aaye, bohot jyada comfortable hojaye. Acche se apna ilaaj karake jaaye. Par itna bhi comfortable na hojaye ki yahin rehna hai. Apna ilaaj kara ke, ghar chale jaaye (Whosoever comes here, be comfortable. Get treated. But don’t get so comfortable that you would want to stay here forever. Get yourself treated and go back to your home),” Shehnaaz joked in a video.

ALSO READ |Shehnaaz Gill starts shooting for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

 

Later in the day, Shehnaaz shared a picture on her Instagram account. Dressed in an all-white suit, Shehnaaz said she is “feeling serene.” The picture received overwhelming love from her fans. One of her fans called Shehnaaz the “queen of whole world,” while another comment read, “you are the most beautiful person.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming untitled film, which is tentatively being called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Farhad Samji directorial will also star Pooja Hegde.

