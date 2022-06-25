Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying the sunset on a yacht, fans call her ‘gorgeous’

Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday shared a video in which she was seen dancing and having fun on a yacht. The actor, who rose to fame Bigg Boss 13, was seen dancing around in a black dress. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Shehnaaz Gill praised the sunset and wrote in the caption, “Riveting sunsets.”

As soon as she shared the video, fans heaped praise on her. “Born to shine,” a comment read, while another comment read, “Shehnaaz, you are looking so pretty.” “Looking so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Shehnaaz recently turned muse for fashion designer Samant Chauhan as she made her ramp-walk debut at a recently held fashion show. She shared photos and videos from the event that had fans praising her bridal avatar.

The actor made her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh in 2021. She will now be making her Hindi film debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier this week, a video saw Shehnaaz having a fun time with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal.

After shooting in Mumbai last month, the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was filming in Hyderabad with Salman Khan. Now, the team will be shooting in the northern cities of India.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. A few weeks ago, the director surprised fans by sharing Salman’s look from the film in which the actor sported long locks.