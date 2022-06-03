Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying ‘summer vibes’ in the pool, fans say ‘Enna sona kyu rab ne banaya’

Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be making her debut in Hindi movies alongside Salman Khan in the tentatively title Kabhi Eid Kabi Diwali, took to Instagram on Friday to share her latest photos where she is enjoying the ‘summer vibes’ in a swimming pool.

The photos have Shehnaaz posing gracefully as she looks into the camera. Her fans loved her latest photos as one of them commented, “Enna sona kyu rab ne banaya (How did god make you so beautiful).” Another fan wrote, “On fire🔥”.

Another comment read, “godddd i wasnt ready for this….nobody was 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Many of her fans wrote ‘hot’ with a fire emoji in the comments section.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz attended an event organised by the Brahma Kumaris. The event was held at the hospital inaugurating a new operation theatre of Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai. “Yaha pe joh bhi aaye, bohot jyada comfortable hojaye. Acche se apna ilaaj karake jaaye. Par itna bhi comfortable na hojaye ki yahin rehna hai. Apna ilaaj kara ke, ghar chale jaaye (Whosoever comes here, be comfortable. Get treated. But don’t get so comfortable that you would want to stay here forever. Get yourself treated and go back to your home),” Shehnaaz said at the event.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Shehnaaz has started shooting for the Salman Khan film. A source close to the production house had shared, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about film. The first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India.” Shehnaaz’s look from the film was also leaked on social media where it appeared that she is playing a south Indian woman.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Aayush Sharma, who was also supposed to be a part of the film, is reportedly not a part of the project anymore. The film also stars Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.