Shehnaaz Gill breaks into an impromptu dance performance on ‘Zingaat’, her team tries to match steps. Watch  

Shehnaaz Gill has amassed a massive fan following on social media. Every few days, Shehnaaz drops some photos or videos to keep her fans hooked and they are there to cheer her. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram stories and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from what appears to be her vanity van. In the video, Shehnaaz and her team break into an impromptu dance performance to Sairat’s Zingaat.

Shehnaaz, dressed in a pastel blue outfit, is excited and completely in the moment as her team tries to match the dance steps.

Shehnaaz is venturing into the talk show space as well as she recently dropped the first episode of her new show Desi Vibes. Rajkummar Rao, who has been promoting his latest release Monica O My Darling, was her first guest on the show.

As she dropped her first episode, Shehnaaz penned a note about her dreams coming true as she got to share screen space with the National Award winning actor. She wrote, “Dreams do come true and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)”

Shehnaaz made her film debut with the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh in 2021. Her Hindi film debut will be marked by Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars Pooja Hegde. Shehnaaz has been shooting for the Salman Khan film for a few months now. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is scheduled to release in April 2023.

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Shehnaaz will be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100%, which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. It has been reported that Shehnaaz will be a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next film but an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.