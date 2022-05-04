Shehnaaz Gill hugs Salman Khan, tells him ‘mujhe chorr ke aao’; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose together: Arpita Khan’s Eid bash

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Tuesday threw a big Eid bash, which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Kangana Ranaut, it was a star-filled affair. But amidst people’s beautiful appearances, Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan‘s camaraderie stood out for the guests and the paparazzi in attendance. Shehnaaz and Salman were seen exchanging hugs and talking endlessly with each other. A video, which is going viral on the social media platforms, Shehnaaz is seen asking him to drop her till her car. The video is a perfect example of the bond Shehnaaz shares with Salman. The superstar too is seen all smiles in the video. In another video, Salman is seen teasing Shehnaaz for sitting in the wrong car, to which the latter reacts- ‘Ye hai meri gaadi.’

Shehnaaz and Salman met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz, who introduced herself as ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ made a place in people’s hearts with her personality. Since then, she has been an integral part of Bigg Boss.

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz has made an appearance at such a big bash. Earlier this year, she was seen at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party. At the bash, she met Salman as well as Shah Rukh Khan. Her photos from the evening went viral on the social media handles.

Apart from Shehnaaz, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also grabbed eyeballs. The actors, who were said to dating each other, have reportedly broken up. While Sidharth and Kiara came together, they didn’t get photographed together.

Check out photos from Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash:

Salman Khan with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani at Arpita Khan’s Eid party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani at Arpita Khan’s Eid party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Malhotra posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan at Eid celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan at Eid celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ibrahim Ali Khan at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone looked beautiful at Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunil Grover marked his presence at at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sunil Grover marked his presence at at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra and Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar posed for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Helen at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Helen at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen with her elder daughter Renee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen with her elder daughter Renee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone arrived together at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone arrived together at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Salman Khan. The picture left their fans in awe. Sharing the picture from the party, Karisma called Salman Khan her ‘best friend forever.’ “Back with the OG, Eid Mubarak everyone,” she captioned the photo. The picture received overwhelming response from her fans. “You two make a beautiful couple on screen off screen mashallah,” a fan complimented the actors. For many, it was a perfect “dulhan hum le jayenge” throwback. Karisma and Salman were one of the hit on-screen pairs back in the time. The two featured in several hit films together.

On the work front, Karisma is going to be back on the screen with her next project, titled Brown. Salman, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 set for a release. He is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars him alongside Pooja Hegde.