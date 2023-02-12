Shehnaaz Gill hosts Bhuvan Bam on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, fans say ‘Double dhamaal’

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to host Bhuvan Bam on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actor-singer on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and shared multiple pictures with Bhuvan.

Bhuvan, who is seen sporting an all black outfit, was all smiles and the duo was caught laughing in the candid snaps.

Fans in the comment section of the post were very excited to see Bhuvan Bam and Shehnaaz Gill in one frame and said that they are eagerly waiting for the episode. One of the fans wrote, “Wow new promo of desi vibes show very excited for new episode love u.” Another fan commented, “Double Dhamaal.”

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree. In a recent interview with Connect, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released in April 2023.

Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s 100% which will release this year. The film also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

As for Bhuvan Bam, he was last seen in the web show Taaza Khabar. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.