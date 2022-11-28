Shehnaaz Gill hobnobs with Munawar Faruqui at a birthday party, standup comedian says Shehnaaz is ‘beautiful at heart’

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures with actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. The pictures were clicked at Raghav Sharma’s birthday party and Munawar also dedicated a poem to Shehnaaz. The reality star also mentioned that Shehnaaz has a beautiful heart apart from being an amazing person.

He wrote in the caption, “Ab nahi hum charago ke mohtaj uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai. Mai kitaaben almari me rakh aaya hun. Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai.- Munawar. She is beautiful at heart too.”

Fans loved the pictures and took their excitement to the comments section of the post. One of the fans commented, “Wow shehnaz X Munawar.” Another fan wrote, “Two favourite in one frame.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz, who was earlier in Dubai for an award ceremony, dedicated her award to late actor Siddharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).” Raising the trophy up, a visibly emotional Shehnaaz added, “Sidharth Shukla this is for you.”