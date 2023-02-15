scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill hints at new collaboration with Avvy Sra and Happy Raikoti, shares video: ‘Acha gana ban raha hai…’

Shehnaaz Gill hinted at a new song in her latest Instagram story, with Avvy Sra and Happy Raikoti.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill shared a new video with Avvy Sra and Happy Raikot
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill hints at new collaboration with Avvy Sra and Happy Raikoti, shares video: ‘Acha gana ban raha hai…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to release a song, going by her latest Instagram story. Shehnaaz, who shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss, posted a video on her Insta story with singer-composer Avvy Sra and singer Happy Raikoti, where they are all working a new song. In the video, Shehnaaz wears headphones and is clad in back. She then pans the camera to Avvy and Happy. The caption for the video reads, “Acha gana ban raha hai, wait…”

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill proudly declares that she bought herself a diamond ring: ‘Khud se isliye khareedi ki koi…’

Shehnaaz is also hosting her own show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, she hosted Shahid Kapoor on the show, where she told him that he broke every woman’s heart when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shehnaaz also asked Shahid if he’s loyal to his wife, which resulted in a long conversation between the two about relationships and the dynamics between men and women. Shahid put his points across with such seriousness that Shehnaaz had to ask if he was channelling his character from the film Kabir Singh.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on Eid this year. She also has Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:41 IST
Next Story

Russia declares battlefield gains as Ukraine urges faster military aid

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close