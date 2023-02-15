Shehnaaz Gill hints at new collaboration with Avvy Sra and Happy Raikoti, shares video: ‘Acha gana ban raha hai…’

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to release a song, going by her latest Instagram story. Shehnaaz, who shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss, posted a video on her Insta story with singer-composer Avvy Sra and singer Happy Raikoti, where they are all working a new song. In the video, Shehnaaz wears headphones and is clad in back. She then pans the camera to Avvy and Happy. The caption for the video reads, “Acha gana ban raha hai, wait…”

Shehnaaz is also hosting her own show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, she hosted Shahid Kapoor on the show, where she told him that he broke every woman’s heart when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shehnaaz also asked Shahid if he’s loyal to his wife, which resulted in a long conversation between the two about relationships and the dynamics between men and women. Shahid put his points across with such seriousness that Shehnaaz had to ask if he was channelling his character from the film Kabir Singh.

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on Eid this year. She also has Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.