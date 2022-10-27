Shehnaaz Gill has a desi-style meal with her fans in Dubai, watch video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a vlog on YouTube of her 48-hour stay in Dubai. Shehnaaz, who attended an event with a host of celebrities, afterwards went shopping in the area, where she ran into several of her fans and took selfies with them.

In the beginning of the vlog, we see Shehnaaz getting ready for an event in Dubai. The actor, who at first did not like her hairstyle, fell in love with her overall appearance when she was dressed up in a stunning sparkly pink colour dress. Shehnaaz was sporting a boho-chic top paired with black cycling shorts.

Shehnaaz Gill is also seen dining in Dubai with her desi fans. She accepted their invitation and continued to have a desi-style meal. She was heard saying, “Hum jaa rahe they apne kaam se, khajur aur kesar khareedne. Par hume mile humare dost aur hum khana khaane chale aay.” After snapping a selfie with her fans, the star thanked them for the delicious lunch and left.

After the lunch, Shehnaaz went for a local shopping trip, where she bought some chocolates and dried fruits. The actor-singer also rode an electric bike, which she appeared to like. Then, to round up her day, she boarded a yacht in the evening with her pals and took in a breathtaking view of the city.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.