Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa giggle like teenage lovebirds in cosy BTS video from their new song together. Watch

After their music video 'Moon Rise' was unveiled last week, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa appeared together in a romantic new video of them enjoying a sunset. Watch here:

Shehnaaz Gill- Guru RandhawaShehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa featured in 'Moon Rise' together. (Photos: Guru Randhawa/ Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa giggle like teenage lovebirds in cosy BTS video from their new song together.
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa have been sharing some really warm videos of each other after they shot and promoted their latest music video, ‘Moon Rise‘. On Monday, Guru shared a Reel of the two of them enjoying a sunset together.

Taking to Instagram, the singer captioned the video, “What a lovely sunset #moonrise ❤️ Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz 💥.”In the video, Shehnaaz and Guru are seen smiling and leaning on each other. As they giggle and cuddle up with each other, Shehnaaz lovingly taps Guru on the forehead.

As soon as the video was shared online, the duo’s fans poured in their love for them and their song by posting red heart emojis in the comments section. One of Shehnaaz’s fan clubs wrote, “Their chemistry 🔥 so natural and real ❤️❤️❤️.” Some also defended Shehnaaz, as few Instagram users called her out for “forgetting Sidharth Shukla.” They wrote, “Sid k jaga koi nahi le sakta sana k jindegi me, but kya sana kabhi shadi na kare life me ? If you all love sana then be happy with her move on in life. Kue k sabko apna jindegi gujar ke jana parega duniya se. Apne hisse ka sukh lene do ushe.❤️ (While no one can take Sid’s place in Sana’s life, can she never get married? If you’ll love Sana, then be happy for her. Everybody deserves their share of happiness).”

Shehnaaz is preparing for her big film debut with Salman Khan as she’ll be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan, and then in Sajid Khan’s 100%, along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:59 IST
