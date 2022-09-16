Shehnaaz Gill grooves with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star at a birthday bash, watch video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen grooving at Siddharth Nigam’s birthday bash. The actors, who share screen space in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, were seen dancing and laughing at the party. The viral video features Siddharth and Shehnaaz dancing on the song “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi” from the film Befikre. They are also seen having a conversation towards the end.

Shehnaaz was later seen leaving the party with singer Jassie Gill. She was seen holding his hand as they tried to navigate through the crowd. Shehnaaz and Jassie have earlier worked on a music video.

Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Talking about her upcoming films, Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed that she has four to five films in the pipeline. While interacting with the paparazzi, she was asked, “Aapki movie kab aayegi?” To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain.” Then another paparazzo interrupted and said, “Bhaijaan wali movie.”

After a lot of speculation about Shehnaaz not being a part of Salman’s film, the actor put an end to all the rumours and wrote, “LOL! these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”