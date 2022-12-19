scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill does gidda as she walks the ramp in stunning gown, fans say ‘only you can do it’

Shehnaaz Gill who was the showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi, shared a video from the event on Instagram.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill walked the ramp at a recent fashion show (Photo: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill)

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill walked the ramp in Delhi on Sunday and fans were in awe of her glamorous Western outfit. Shehnaaz, who was the showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi, shared a video from the event on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, “Thank you everyone.”  In the video, Shehnaaz is clad in a pink mermaid gown and her hair flowing in soft curls. She walked the ramp and then burst into a smile as the audience cheered for her. In another video, Ken Ferns insisted that Shehnaaz should join him for a dance, and so she did gidda on the ramp, while adjusting the train of her gown. Shehnaaz fans couldn’t help laughing and one re-shared the video saying, “Ramp walk pe gidda…yeh sirf Shehnaaz hi kar sakti hai.”

A fan reacted to the video, “Rocked it completely.. someone must be so proud of you up there,” referring to her close friend and late actor Siddharth Shukla who passed away last year after a heart attack. “Um aag lga di aag lga di (Um, you set the ramp on fire),” read another comment.

Shehnaaz, who is hosting her own show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, she has 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.

Shehnaaz became a sensation after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her close friendship with Siddharth Shukla. Recently, she remembered the actor in her award acceptance speech at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. She said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu …thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu…this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone…Thank you for coming into my life. Whatever I am today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla).”

