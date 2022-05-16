Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali leaked?

Trust Shehnaaz Gill’s fans to hunt down every little detail about her life, be it personal or professional. A few days back, her fan clubs were the first to announce the actor-singer bagging Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And now, they have shared a leaked video citing it’s from the film’s shoot. While the leaked video is quite blurred, fans feel it’s the Bigg Boss 13 star walking out of the vanity van. In the video, the woman is seen in a South Indian avatar, wearing a lehenga, sporting a braid with gajras adorning her hair.

As per reports, Shehnaaz Gill will be paired opposite Aayush Sharma. The actor or her team is yet to confirm the news. Given Salman’s soft corner for Shehnaaz, it’s been said that he gave her a flexible schedule option, and even asked her to finalise her remuneration.

On Saturday, Salman Khan had shared an update on Instagram of him starting shoot for his next film. He also gave a glimpse of his look from the Farhad Samji directorial. Though the actor didn’t mention the name of the film, his fans are confident that the actor is now working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and also has Raghav Juyal and Zaheer Iqbal playing pivotal parts.

“Shooting commences for my new film ….” Salman captioned the photo. In the photo, he is seen sporting long locks. He is wearing a black jacket and an intense look. The actor seems to be in the middle of an action sequence.

A few days back, Pooja Hegde also shared a picture of herself and announced the start of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot. In the photo, she was seen wearing Salman Khan’s signature bracelet.

The film is said to release on December 30, and would be Salman Khan’s only release this year. The actor was last seen in Antim with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan as well.