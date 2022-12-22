scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill asks fans to meet her in hotel room for photos, netizens call her gesture ‘sweet’. Watch video

A recent video of Shehnaaz Gill proves how much her fans matter to her. In the video, she is talking about getting a picture clicked with all the fans who were waiting to meet her.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill was recently in Delhi for a fashion event. (Photo: shehnaazgillfb/Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after Bigg Boss 13, is a favourite among netizens for her warmth towards fans. Shehnaaz also has had weird encounters with them but she has always been receptive towards their love. A recent video of the actor-singer proves how much her fans matter to her.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen telling a person to send her fans in batches of ten to get pictures clicked with her. She tells the person that the fans should be satisfied when they leave. The actor-singer was recently in New Delhi for an event.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill hides face with mask and cap as she exits airport, fans call out paps for invading her privacy. Watch

As the video went viral on social media, many appreciated Shehnaaz for her ‘down to earth’ attitude. One Instagram user wrote, “She is such a natural n down to earth I really feel so happy to see her strong n positive nature sid must b watching n feel proud.” Another user commented “The reason why she call her fans as family….” Yet another fan wrote, “You so sweet, innocent and cute by heart and this is the biggest reasons to love you❤.”

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams: ‘There are few families in our country who support working women’

Shehnaaz Gill has been attending several award functions this season. She is also currently hosting her own show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube. In terms of films, she will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, she has 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.

