Shehnaaz Gill enjoys the nature at its best, fans spot a Siddharth Shukla connect

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself where she took her fans closer to nature. She wrote in the caption, “Look deep into nature. then you will understand Life better.”

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen trekking and enjoying nature at its best. She is also seen meditating under a waterfall. Her brother Shehbaz also features in the video and the brother-sister duo are snapped in the middle of their trekking session.

Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!” Shehnaaz was sporting a grey shorts and black oversized T-shirt with oversized loafers. Commenting on her look, one of the fans wrote, “Siddharth ki sandels and shorts.” Another fan wrote, “Grey shorts. Sid ki yaad aa gyi!”.

Earlier, Shehnaaz treated her fans to a special video where she is seen singing the Kaise hua from the film Kabir Singh. She wrote in the caption, “This is for my fans. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one.”

Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha also treated fans to a picture with his sister. The sibling duo is seen posing for the camera while Shehnaaz looks at her brother. He wrote in the caption, “Life line pure love.”

On the work front, the Honsla Rakh actor will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She recently squashed the rumours about her quitting the film. She said, “ LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.”