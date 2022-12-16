scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill transforms into a coy bride on Indian Idol 13, dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain

Shehnaaz Gill had fun on the sets of Indian Idol 13 and danced to a song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill on the show Indian Idol 13. (Photo: sonytv/Twitter)
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill will grace the show Indian Idol Season 13 for the senior citizen special episode. In a new promo, Shehnaaz is seen recreating scenes from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. 

Shehnaaz, along with the contestants Shivam Singh and Rishi Singh, take to the stage and dance on the song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain”. Towards the end, Rishi and Shehnaaz also attempt SRK’s famous hand gesture. Fans could not hold their excitement and commented on the promo, “Can’t wait, it’s going to be a super entertaining episode.” 

On the show, Shehnaaz Gill will also open up about her parents and her dreams. She will be heard saying, “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi. (I had to run away from home to pursue my dreams) Debosmita (Contestant), you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

The actor added, “I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai, and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

The actor recently launched her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz. Announcing the news via social media, Shehnaaz wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill”. I am on the moon literally!”

