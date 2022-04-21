Shehnaaz Gill says she didn’t understand people’s love for Shah Rukh Khan initially, reveals why she’ll always address Salman Khan as ‘sir’

Actor and TV personality Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently spotted exchanging pleasantries with Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party, said that there was a time in her life when she couldn’t understand why people were such fans of the actor.

During an interaction with comedian Tanmay Bhat, they reacted to the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, and she opened up about her admiration for Shah Rukh. She said, “Punjab mein rehti thi, main apni duniya mein rehti thi. Lekin, jab main iss badi si duniya mein aa gayi, maine socha, Shah Rukh Khan se itna pyaar sab karte hain, main kyun nahin karti pyaar? Maine unke pictures dekhi, main fan ho gayi (When I was in Punjab, I lived in my own world. But when I moved to Mumbai, I began to wonder why everyone loves Shah Rukh. I was wondering why I don’t feel the same way. I watched his films, and then I became a fan).”

Shehnaaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, expressed her respect for him and said, “Jab koi aapko appreciate karta hai, woh toh tumhari favourite list mein aata hai. He knows whom to talk to and about what, he’s confident.” When Tanmay asked her if she had his number, she said that she doesn’t. She also said that she always addresses him as ‘sir’, out of respect, automatically.

At Baba Siddique’s iftaar party, a video of Shah Rukh greeting Shehnaaz Gill warmly won hearts on the internet. As the two were introduced to each other by the host, SRK shook hands with the Bigg Boss 13 star, following it with a warm hug. Shehnaaz seemed enamoured by his charm.