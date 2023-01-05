Shehnaaz Gill cannot hide her excitement for Moon Rise, shares new promo

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and shared her excitement ahead of the release of the music video “Moon Rise”. The song marks her first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and the actor has been teasing fans with BTS videos. The music video of “Moon Rise” is all set to release on January 10.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “2023 is going to see a new kind of #Moonrise ❤Cannot hide my excitement for this one from #ManOfTheMoon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned.” Fans took to the comment section of the post and congratulated Shehnaaz. One of the fans wrote, “I wish you all the luck in the world.and I will always support you.” Another fan wrote, “Supper excited for this one your on screen chemistry is so good this song is going to be in my favorite list forever love love love.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill shared a hilarious BTS video featuring Guru Randhawa. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen donning a red slit dress and Guru is seen covering her leg with the dress. However, Shehnaaz ended up flaunting her legs leaving Guru blushing. She then said, “Idhar dekho (look at me).”

Shehnaaz recently launched her own talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. I am on the moon literally!”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.