scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill cannot hide her excitement for Moon Rise, shares new promo

Moonrise, which marks Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's first collaboration, will release on January 10.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa in a still from their music video for Moonrise.
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill cannot hide her excitement for Moon Rise, shares new promo
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and shared her excitement ahead of the release of the music video “Moon Rise”. The song marks her first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and the actor has been teasing fans with BTS videos. The music video of “Moon Rise” is all set to release on January 10.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, “2023 is going to see a new kind of #Moonrise ❤Cannot hide my excitement for this one from #ManOfTheMoon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned.” Fans took to the comment section of the post and congratulated Shehnaaz. One of the fans wrote, “I wish you all the luck in the world.and I will always support you.” Another fan wrote, “Supper excited for this one your on screen chemistry is so good this song is going to be in my favorite list forever love love love.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill shared a hilarious BTS video featuring Guru Randhawa. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen donning a red slit dress and Guru is seen covering her leg with the dress. However, Shehnaaz ended up flaunting her legs leaving Guru blushing. She then said, “Idhar dekho (look at me).”

Also read |Who’s afraid of Deepika Padukone?

Shehnaaz recently launched her own talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. I am on the moon literally!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 18:38 IST
Next Story

Japan’s national security strategy: Why if Japan goes nuclear, India should welcome the decision

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close