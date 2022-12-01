Shehnaaz Gill breaks down on her chat show, says she can’t reveal her true emotions: ‘Log kehte the ki sympathy le rahi hai’

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans love her unfiltered nature but during the latest episode of her chat show Desi Vibes, the actor said that she is sometimes afraid of letting her guard down because some trolls on the internet believe she is trying to gain sympathy.

Her latest episode featured actor Ayushmann Khurrana and during a chat about displaying their emotions in public, Ayushmann called her “courageous” as she is not afraid of being herself. “You are very very courageous ki aap apne emotions khul ke bolte ho. Jo bolna chahte ho bol dete ho which is very very courageous. (You are very courageous because you say what you are feeling. Whatever you want to say, you say it, which is courageous.)” To this, Shehnaaz said that she has also started refraining from sharing what she truly feels.

She said, “Meri life mein bhi emotional moments aaye hain but main kabhi kisi kisi ko bataya nahi. Mujhe laga kyunki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai and all (I have had emotional moments in my life but I never shared it with anyone. People were saying that I am trying to gain sympathy),” and as she said this, she broke down in tears. “Why am I crying?” she questioned herself.

Shehnaaz lost her dear friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, in 2021. The two had been close since their time on Bigg Boss and Shehnaaz had often expressed her fondness for him on the show. Their fans called them ‘SidNaaz’.

As Shehnaaz regained her composure, Ayushmann said that artists are emotional by nature and that is why, it is probably “better that we don’t display our true selves at all times.” Shehnaaz wiped off her tears and asked the Anek actor, “Mujhe aap kyu emotional lag rahe ho itne? (Why do you look so emotional?)”

Ayushmann said that he can’t talk about his feelings and shared with Shehnaaz that as one gets more successful, the act of opening up becomes even harder. “I can’t share my emotions openly. As you get more successful, you have to suppress your emotions from coming out. People won’t get it, they won’t be able to relate with you,” he said.

When Shehnaaz said that they shouldn’t care about what people say, Ayushmann said, “Emotions dikhao. Apne dosto ke saamne, apne parivar ke saamne, apne parents ke saamne. Kyunki jo parwah karte hain unko emotion dikhao, jo parwah nahi karte unko emotion mat dikhao (Show your emotions in front of your friends, family and parents. Show it to those people who care, people who don’t care, don’t express it in front of them).”