Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahmakumaris event, opens up about her ‘pure soul’. Watch video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an event in Delhi, hosted by Brahmakumaris, where she was a part of the launch of the Empowerment of Girl Child campaign. Shehnaaz, who was one of the guests at the event, spoke about how she believes in herself and called herself a ‘pure soul’. In a video, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, Shehnaaz addressed the audience and spoke about how it is important to stay mentally strong. She also mentioned how if you are confident about yourself, you will never fail in life and will be able to adapt to anything that life throws at you. She told her fans to believe in the ultimate power of God.

In another video, Shehnaaz said that bad experiences teach you a lot in life. “Thokar khaa kar hi akal aati hai,” she said. In the same video, Shehnaaz is heard replying to a fan seated in the audience. The fan screamed “I love you” to Shehnaaz, to which she replied, “I love you too.” Shehnaaz was received with a lot of love at the event with thousands of her fans cheering her on.

ALSO READ | Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Hindi films with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

“Shehnaaz spoke so truthfully and without inhibitions. Every word, so relatable. Love her so much,” a fan commented on the YouTube video of Brahmakumaris event. Another fan remembered Sidharth Shukla and remembered how he would have been so proud of Shehnaaz. The comment read, “What a Girl she is. Never seen a love like this. Sid must be smiling so hard today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Sidharth Shukla❤ (@shehnaaz_gill143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ||Sidnaaz||✨♥️ (@sidnaazlove_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahma Kumaris (@brahmakumaris)

Shehnaaz Gill also shared a set of photos from the event on her Instagram account. Sharing a picture with Brahmakumari Shivani, Shehnaaz called her “soul sister.”

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. During the Salman Khan hosted show, she met Sidharth Shukla. The two were famously called SidNaaz by their fans. Sidharth passed away in September last year. Sidharth used to be associated with Brahmakumaris, and he is believed to have made Shehnaaz a part of their world. After Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz has remained associated with Brahmakumaris.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.