Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Punjabi reflects in the way I talk’, opens up about how life’s changed: ‘Main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon’

Shehnaaz Gill left fans “happy and satisfied” at a recent campaign for empowerment of girl child by Brahma Kumaris, which she attended in Gurugram. Shehnaaz, known for her candidness and no-filter replies, left everyone impressed with her honest confessions about resilience and her outlook towards life.

“Maine apni mehnat se kamaya hai yeh sab kuch (I’ve earned it all my sheer hard work),” she said. “Nothing has come to me easy or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so because I want to earn more of this love,” she added.

Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz, who shot to national fame after winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, faced quite a turmoil in personal life post the sudden demise of close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. After mourning for several month, keeping away from the public glare, the “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif”, as Salman Khan calls her, slowly returned to action. At the aforementioned event, she thanked her fans for standing by her in the challenging times.

“Only if my fans are satisfied, will I get satisfaction, because these are the people who support me day and night. So, those who love me, I have to love them back,” she said as she clicked hundreds of pictures with her fans.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Reflecting on how she’ll always remain a Punjabi at heart, the 28-year-old said she’ll always remain connected to her roots. “You can see how Punjabi reflects in the way I talk. No matter where you live, your place of birth and where you started your journey from, it never leaves you.”

Shehnaaz, who currently has around 11.5 million followers on Instagram and a massive fan following around the globe, reiterated that she’s the same person in real life even after finding mega fame. “Purity toh same hi hai (The purity remains the same) but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon (I was the best even then. I’m the best even now).”

Several photos and videos that have surfaced online of Shehnaaz Gill from the event show her spending time with her fans at the venue.

Shehnaaz’s fondness with the Brahma Kumaris has time and again got noticed. In January, Shehnaaz received a special token of love from them when she celebrated her first birthday after the death of Siddharth Shukla. Later, she also gave a sneak peek into her spiritual visit to the Brahma Kumari ashram