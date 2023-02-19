Bhuvan Bam is amazed at Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘vahiyat advice’ on acting. Watch videos

The upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is going to be a fun ride with social media sensation Bhuvan Bam joining the fun. While the episode will drop on Monday, Shehnaaz Gill shared a few teaser videos giving a glimpse of the fun time the two had on the chat show. On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 13 star shared a video of her giving some acting tips to Bhuvan. And while he listened to it intently, he shot back at her saying it’s the most ‘vahiyat’ piece of advice on acting that he’s ever received.

In the video, Shehnaaz told Bhuvan that he should do well in life and perform ‘good acting’. “Phaad do acting mein, aisi acting karo ke dikhe bhi na (Do well and perform in a way that it doesn’t look like acting),” she animatedly said. Bhuvan, first let out a loud laugh and then said that this is the worst advice that he’s ever received. “Duniya ki sabse vahiyat advice suni hai. Aisi acting karo jo dikhe na (This is the worst advice. Act so it doesn’t show),” he said, leaving Shehnaaz in splits. He added that these words are now stuck in his throat.

While fans could not help and laugh with Shehnaaz and Bhuvan, a few corrected the latter about what she actually meant. A follower replied on the post, “I think she meant to say it shouldn’t look like you’re acting-it should look real. Good advice just try to understand;) ❤️,” while another added, “Babes .. the deep meaning behind your advices 🙌🙌 what she actually meant was .. itni natural acting karo ki koi pehchaan bhi nahi paaye ki aap acting kar rahe ho. And I must say babes your advices 🙌🔥.”

In an earlier video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen asking what kind of a girl would Bhuvan Bam like – a homemaker or someone who is chirpy. As Shehnaaz used the word ‘bakar’ for the second option, it left him puzzled. As she explained the meaning using a slang word, Bhuvan picked the same saying that the girl should be just like him. Shehnaaz then quizzed him asking what kind of a girl she looked like and he used the same slang word, and the two roared in laughter.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is awaiting her big Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. She also has a film with Rhea Kapoor and 100% with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. On the other hand, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam is basking in the success of his web series Tazaa Khabar.