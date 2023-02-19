scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam is amazed at Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘vahiyat advice’ on acting. Watch videos

Shehnaaz Gill recently hosted Bhuvan Bam on her chat show Desi Vibes. The actor shared a few clips from the episode, leaving fans intrigued by their fun conversations.

Bhuvan Bam was the latest guest on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Bhuvan Bam is amazed at Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘vahiyat advice’ on acting. Watch videos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is going to be a fun ride with social media sensation Bhuvan Bam joining the fun. While the episode will drop on Monday, Shehnaaz Gill shared a few teaser videos giving a glimpse of the fun time the two had on the chat show. On Saturday, the Bigg Boss 13 star shared a video of her giving some acting tips to Bhuvan. And while he listened to it intently, he shot back at her saying it’s the most ‘vahiyat’ piece of advice on acting that he’s ever received.

In the video, Shehnaaz told Bhuvan that he should do well in life and perform ‘good acting’. “Phaad do acting mein, aisi acting karo ke dikhe bhi na (Do well and perform in a way that it doesn’t look like acting),” she animatedly said. Bhuvan, first let out a loud laugh and then said that this is the worst advice that he’s ever received. “Duniya ki sabse vahiyat advice suni hai. Aisi acting karo jo dikhe na (This is the worst advice. Act so it doesn’t show),” he said, leaving Shehnaaz in splits. He added that these words are now stuck in his throat.

While fans could not help and laugh with Shehnaaz and Bhuvan, a few corrected the latter about what she actually meant. A follower replied on the post, “I think she meant to say it shouldn’t look like you’re acting-it should look real. Good advice just try to understand;) ❤️,” while another added, “Babes .. the deep meaning behind your advices 🙌🙌 what she actually meant was .. itni natural acting karo ki koi pehchaan bhi nahi paaye ki aap acting kar rahe ho. And I must say babes your advices 🙌🔥.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

In an earlier video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen asking what kind of a girl would Bhuvan Bam like – a homemaker or someone who is chirpy. As Shehnaaz used the word ‘bakar’ for the second option, it left him puzzled. As she explained the meaning using a slang word, Bhuvan picked the same saying that the girl should be just like him. Shehnaaz then quizzed him asking what kind of a girl she looked like and he used the same slang word, and the two roared in laughter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
Also Read |Bhuvan Bam says he kept mouthing dialogues of his co-stars on Taaza Khabar: ‘I had the hangover of BB Ki Vines’

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is awaiting her big Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. She also has a film with Rhea Kapoor and 100% with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. On the other hand, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam is basking in the success of his web series Tazaa Khabar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 10:45 IST
Next Story

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode on Feb 19

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close