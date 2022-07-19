Shehnaaz Gill bags Rhea Kapoor’s next

July 19, 2022 7:12:43 pm
Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. While she is awaiting the release of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, the actor has already signed another movie. As per sources, Shehnaaz has signed Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming production venture, which will be directed by her husband Karan Boolani.
Sources shared with indianexpress.com that Shehnaaz has been in touch with the team for a long time. The deal materialised recently and she is excited to join the team. With the cast finalised, the film will go on floors by the end of this month.
The movie reportedly will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. As per Bombay Times, it will see Shehnaaz Gill in a very different avatar.
The singer-actor will soon visit the US and Canada for a tour with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan and Mouni Roy.
Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.
