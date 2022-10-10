Shehnaaz Gill backs off from fan trying to get close while posing for photo: ‘Tujhe kya laga tera dost hai?’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at Mumbai airport on October 10 and the fan-favourite celebrity stopped and clicked pictures with her fans. When one fan tried to put his arms around her shoulders while posing for a picture, Shehnaaz immediately stepped back and said, “Tujhe kya laga tera dost hai? (Did you think I was your friend?)”

Fans took to the comments section of the video of the incident and supported Shehnaaz. One fan wrote, “Some fans behave so silly man,” while another wrote, “Fan should maintain respectable distance…”

Shehnaaz Gill was returning from Bangalore where she attended Filmfare Awards South 2022. The actor sported a Kanjivaram silk saree at the event and was spotted interacting with south stars like Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi.

A few days ago, a similar incident took place with Kareena Kapoor Khan when the actor reached Mumbai airport. In a video that went viral, Kareena looked frightened when a fan tried to get close to her while taking a selfie with her. He was immediately pushed away but later more fans gathered around Kareena and her discomfort was visible on her face. Although Kareena tried to keep her calm and not react, her fans were very angry at the incident.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. After speculations about Shehnaaz backing off from the film, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and quashed all the rumours. She wrote, “LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for the people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”