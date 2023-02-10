Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he’s loyal to wife Mira Rajput after actor calls himself dishonest: ‘Aap udhar bhi jhoot bolte honge?’

Shahid Kapoor gave Shehnaaz Gill ‘Kabir Singh wali feel’ during a chat to promote his debut streaming show, Farzi. Shahid appeared on Shehnaaz’s talk show Desi Vibes, where she told him that he broke every woman’s heart when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.

Shehnaaz also asked Shahid if he’s loyal to his wife, which resulted in an animated conversation between the two about relationships and the dynamics between men and women. Shahid put his points across so intensely that Shehnaaz was convinced that he was channelling his character from the film Kabir Singh.

Here’s what went down:

Shehnaaz: “Pata hai kitni ladkiyon ke dil tod diye aapne shaadi karke (You know how many hearts you broke by getting married)?”

Shahid: “I’m sorry.”

Shehnaaz: “Yeh ajeeb sa reaction tha… Darr lag gaya mujhe (That was a strange reaction, I got scared).”

Shahid: “Sorry bola maine dil se, kissi ka dil todne ke liye sorry bolna chahiye (I apologised for breaking people’s hearts). I’m really sorry, but I can’t go back now. It’s too late.”

Shehnaaz: “It’s too late, you’re loyal na?”

Shahid: “Na mein matlab sawal tha (You’re doubting me)? You’re not sure about it? Ladkiyan aise hi poochti hain sawal, kabhi seedha sawal nahi poochti (Women always twist words, they never ask straightforward questions).”

Shehnaaz: “Aajkal waise hi ladkon se bharosa uth gaya hai (You can’t trust men these days).”

Shahid: “Ladkiyon pe kyun bharosa karein hum ladke (Then why should men trust women)?”

Shehnaaz: “Kyunki ladkiyan achi hoti hain, possessive hoti hain (Because women are nice, they’re possessive).”

Shahid: “Ladke bure hote hain (And men are bad)?”

Shehnaaz: “Ladke aise kaand kar dete hain, ke ladki shak karti hai (Men can be disloyal, which is why women don’t trust them).”

Shahid: “Toh kyun bhaagti ho unke peeche (Then why do you run after them)? Find a girl. Be good friends with a girl. Why are you interested in boys?”

Shehnaaz: “Option nahi hai (I don’t have options).”

Later in the same conversation, Shehnaaz asked Shahid if he knows the meaning of ‘farzi’. He said he does, and called himself ‘fake’. He said, “Main pura fake hoon, mere andar koi real cheez hai hi nahi (I’m completely fake, I don’t have a single honest bone in my body).” Shehnaaz said that this means he doesn’t need Mira’s permission to do what he wants. “Aap udhar bhi jhooth bolte honge na (You must be lying to her as well)?” Shahid laughed, and said that she was getting him in trouble.

Farzi, created by Raj and DK, is Shahid’s debut streaming series. The show debuted on Prime Video on Thursday evening. Kabir Singh defied divisive reviews to emerge as the biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film made more than Rs 370 crore worldwide. Shahid couldn’t deliver the same (or even similar) results with his follow-up, the sports drama Jersey, another remake of a Telugu hit.