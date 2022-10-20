Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal share a ‘Punjabi moment’; fans say ‘Punjab di Katrina Kaif and Katrina Kaif’s husband’

Diwali celebrations have kickstarted in Bollywood. Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded evening with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their first appearance at a Diwali party as a couple post their wedding. Others in attendance were Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrrat Bharuccha.

At the party, Shehnaaz finally met her fellow Punjabi actor Vicky. An excited Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos with Vicky. She wrote in the caption, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch,” with a red heart emoticon.

Fans could not control their excitement as they took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Omggggg it’s the Punjabi moment..twining in black…love love.” Other fans commented, “Punjabizz In The House,” and “My fav in one frame.”

Another fan wrote, “Punjab di Katrina Kaif and katrina kaif’s husband.” Shehnaaz is often tagged as ‘Punjab ki Katrina,’ after her appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13. The actor recently told Bollywood Bubble, “I don’t want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently squashed rumors about her backing out from the film and wrote, “LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for the people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”