scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal share a ‘Punjabi moment’; fans say ‘Punjab di Katrina Kaif and Katrina Kaif’s husband’

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures with Vicky Kaushal.

shehnaaz gill, vicky kaushalShehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal share a 'Punjabi moment'. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Diwali celebrations have kickstarted in Bollywood. Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded evening with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their first appearance at a Diwali party as a couple post their wedding. Others in attendance were Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrrat Bharuccha.

At the party, Shehnaaz finally met her fellow Punjabi actor Vicky. An excited Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos with Vicky. She wrote in the caption, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch,” with a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

Fans could not control their excitement as they took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Omggggg it’s the Punjabi moment..twining in black…love love.” Other fans commented, “Punjabizz In The House,” and “My fav in one frame.”

Another fan wrote, “Punjab di Katrina Kaif and katrina kaif’s husband.” Shehnaaz is often tagged as ‘Punjab ki Katrina,’ after her appearance in Bigg Boss Season 13. The actor recently told Bollywood Bubble, “I don’t want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently squashed rumors about her backing out from the film and wrote, “LOL! These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for the people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 04:40:38 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: After personnel’s letter to top brass alleging harassment, IPS officer Nisha James shunted

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement