Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao laugh, dance and have fun on chat show Desi Vibes

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to launch her own chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and her first guest will be actor Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar on Thursday shared a video from the first episode, where both the stars are seen dancing to the song “Love You So Much (I Want To Kill You)” from the Badhaai Do actor’s upcoming movie Monica O My Darling.

He wrote in the caption of the video, “Monica Shehnaaz Monica Shehnaaz, kis pe dhyaan doon? 😜Bohot maza aaya aapse baat karke and to dance with you on one of my favourite track 😍Thank you for inviting me to your show, lots of love and best wishes ♥️✨@shehnaazgill.”

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share an emotional note. She wrote, “Dreams do come true and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill”. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)”

Monica O My Darling also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on Netflix on November 11. As for Shehnaaz, she will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.