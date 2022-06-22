Shehnaaz Gil makes Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-stars Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal praise her in hilarious video. Watch

Trust Shehnaaz Gill to spread smiles wherever she goes. A recent video sees her having a fun time with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. She also makes them praise her and the trio eventually has a good laugh over their antics.

The video posted on her Instagram stories sees Siddharth Nigam shooting as he says he’s been hijacked into her profile. He then pans the camera at Shehnaaz and calls her ‘pretty’ and compliments her smile. As the Bigg Boss 13 star blushes, he says, “Dekho kaise tamatar ban gayi hai. Itni sweet and beautiful hai yeh (She’s turned red like a tomato. She is so sweet and beautiful).” Raghav instantly interrupts their banter and says that she is looking beautiful because they’ve put a filter on the video.

Offended by his revelation, Shehnaaz Gill shouts ‘No, no no’ and then asks him to praise her, saying, ‘meri tareef karo‘. To this, Raghav says, “I have never seen anyone as best as Shehnaaz”. His compliments leave Shehnaaz giggling while the boys also laugh at their fun moment. They also posted another video as they took a flight after wrapping up shoot for their big film.

After shooting in Mumbai last month, the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was filming in Hyderabad with Salman Khan. Now, the team will be shooting in the northern cities of India.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stara Pooja Hegde. A few weeks ago, the director surprised fans by sharing Salman’s look from the film in which the actor sported long locks. Apart from this film, which is touted to be a family entertainer, Salman is looking forward to Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.