scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Sidharth Shukla’s face tattoo on Shehbaz Badesha’s arm makes fans emotional. See pics, video

As Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, Sidnaaz fans remembered Siddharth Shukla after seeing her brother's Sidharth Shukla tattoo.

Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaaz BadeshahShehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, an iconic Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha on Monday. The actor, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was seen donning a yellow outfit as she waited in the queue.

Shehnaaz was holding her brother Shehbaz’s hand while walking in the pandal. What caught fans’ attention is the Siddharth Shukla tattoo that Shehbaz sports on his arm. Shehnaaz was lovingly holding on to the tattoo. SidNaaz fans have showered their love for the two on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill- Shehbaz Badesha Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sidnaaz photos Shehbaz Badesha got a face tattoo of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One of the fans wrote in the comments section, “Beautiful and pure soul Shehnaaz😍😍😍” Another fan wrote, “Sidnaazbaaz❤️🌟,” for Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha. “Beautiful inside and out♥️ Our most Precious Star✨ #shehnaazgill 🙌,” wrote another one of her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill- Shehbaz Badesha Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. The actor made her debut in Punajbi films with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh in 2021. The film also starred Sonam Bajwa.

Apart from the Salman Khan film, Shehnnaz will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s next and Rhea Kapoor’s next.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...Premium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...

Shehnaaz recently told Zoom, “I’ve now entered this industry and now I want to stay here. I think one should always be natural. If you stay natural and loyal, people will work with you because they relate with you.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:29:04 am
Next Story

‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the ‘affable CM’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

World’s first Covid vaccine you inhale approved in China

World’s first Covid vaccine you inhale approved in China

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement