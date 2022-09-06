Shehnaaz Gill visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Sidharth Shukla’s face tattoo on Shehbaz Badesha’s arm makes fans emotional. See pics, video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja, an iconic Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha on Monday. The actor, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was seen donning a yellow outfit as she waited in the queue.

Shehnaaz was holding her brother Shehbaz’s hand while walking in the pandal. What caught fans’ attention is the Siddharth Shukla tattoo that Shehbaz sports on his arm. Shehnaaz was lovingly holding on to the tattoo. SidNaaz fans have showered their love for the two on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehbaz Badesha got a face tattoo of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehbaz Badesha got a face tattoo of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

One of the fans wrote in the comments section, “Beautiful and pure soul Shehnaaz😍😍😍” Another fan wrote, “Sidnaazbaaz❤️🌟,” for Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha. “Beautiful inside and out♥️ Our most Precious Star✨ #shehnaazgill 🙌,” wrote another one of her fans.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. The actor made her debut in Punajbi films with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh in 2021. The film also starred Sonam Bajwa.

Apart from the Salman Khan film, Shehnnaz will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s next and Rhea Kapoor’s next.

Shehnaaz recently told Zoom, “I’ve now entered this industry and now I want to stay here. I think one should always be natural. If you stay natural and loyal, people will work with you because they relate with you.”