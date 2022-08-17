Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19, says she is in isolation

Actor Shefali Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. Shefali, who recently starred in the Netflix film Darlings, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

Shefali wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safe protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.” Shefali Shah’s colleagues as well as fans commented on her post, wishing her a speedy recovery. Achint Kaur commented, “Take care, wishing you a speedy recovery.” Amruta Subhash wrote, “Get well soon.”

Shefali Shah had just returned from the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, where she bagged an award in the Best Actress category for the film Jalsa. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Sharing a few glimpses from the award function on Instagram, Shefali Shah had written, “What a win…Team Jalsa wins the equality in films award and best actress for me. Thank you, IFF Melbourne, and all of you for all the love you will have showered on Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love.”