Shefali Shah says she refused Kapoor and Sons and Neerja, talks of Dil Dhadakne Do’s iconic scene

Friday, June 11, 2021
Shefali Shah opened up about her career choices in a recent AMA session on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 11:03:19 am
Shefali Shah opened up about her career in a recent AMA session. (Photo: Shefali Shah/Instagram)

Actor Shefali Shah, known for her work in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and web series Delhi Crime, took to her Instagram handle to engage with her fans and held an AMA session. Shefali answered many questions about her favourites roles, the parts that got away and the biopic that she would like to do.

When a fan asked her about her favourite role that she has played so far. Shefali mentioned “Vartika & Tara.” She played Vartika on the Netflix series Delhi Crime. Vartika Chaturvedi was based on Chhaya Sharma, who headed the Nirbhaya investigation. Shefali played Tara in Once Again, where she starred alongside Neeraj Kabi. Tara was shown to be a restaurant owner who starts delivering food to a film star and the two gradually fall in love.

Another fan asked Shefali how she took on that memorable scene from Dil Dhadakne Do, where her character binges on a cake as tears run down her face. To this, Shefali said, “Feel it, not act it.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shefali also opened up about the film roles that came her way but she rejected them. She mentioned Kapoor & Sons and Neerja in the list of roles that she skipped. Though she did not confirm, one can imagine that Shah must be referring to Ratna Pathak Shah’s role in Kapoor & Sons and Shabana Azmi’s role in Neerja.

shefali shah Shefali Shah shared the roles that she rejected in the past. (Photo: Shefali Shah/Instagram)

When a fan asked her about a biopic that she would like to do. Shah shared writer Amrita Pritam’s name.

Also Read |Shefali Shah’s best is yet to be: Now Stree-ming

Talking about her favourite TV shows, Shah listed a few which included Delhi Crime, When They See Us, Chernobyl, Narcos and Broadchurch.

Shefali was recently seen with Manav Kaul in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans.

