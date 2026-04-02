Shefali Shah recalls the time Ranveer Singh lifted her on stage at Screen Awards; Dhurandhar actor ‘overwhelmed by her kindness’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 ceremony on April 5, Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle to go down the memory lane. She posted a video from the Screen Awards ceremony in 2016, when she received the Best Ensemble Cast award for Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, alongside co-star Ranveer Singh, who played her son in the movie.

In the video, hosts Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma announced the winner, post which Ranveer escorted Shefali to the stage to accept the Best Ensemble Cast award on their team’s behalf. After Ranveer prompted Shefali to match bhangra steps with him to the beats of the popular track from the film, “Gallan Goodiyan,” she whispered something in his ear. Ranveer then lifted Shefali up and walked across the stage, as she was taken by surprise. Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, seated in the audience, smiled and clapped at Ranveer’s playful gesture.

In her Instagram caption, Shefali Shah recalled how her first encounter with Ranveer Singh before the shoot of Dil Dhadakne Do was quite similar. She wrote, “I was at the dance rehearsal of Galla Gudiyan in a studio in Bombay, all the actors were pouring in while I stood at the side, trying to be invisible, giving awkward smiles and greeting all. And suddenly, from behind, I get lifted off the ground by trespassing arms. I was ready to snap when I heard a super excited voice gushing, ‘Shefu, let’s make a kick ass film.’… it was Ranveer. This was our very first interaction. And just like that, we became a team. That’s Ranveer, and that’s why I adore him so much. He has no filters. His ability to feel emotions and express them in all honesty is absolutely childlike.”

“His energy, enthusiasm and warmth are infectious. His passion for people, for anything he does, is infallible. Ran (I call him that out of affection) he treats you like you are important, and that’s very heartwarming. He’s 100% a team player. He knows the importance of every character, & he knows when to step back & just be a support to someone else, and that takes immense security & a deeper understanding that a film is a collaborative effort, not a certificate of individual achievements,” added Shefali.

Shefali Shah then recalled how after the release of Dil Dhadakne Do, Ranveer Singh visited theatres “on the sly” and complimented Shefali for her work in the film generously. “And his compliments, or rather nothing about him, is contained. He’s not polite, politically correct, formal, or put on. He is absolutely genuine, someone who feels immensely and expresses it unabashedly as a person and as an actor,” Shefali remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

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Shefali Shah also returned the favour by heaping praises on Ranveer Singh’s acting skills. “If he’s in a film or even an ad, I’ll watch it just for him. He is simply one of the finest actors there is. and consistently so. His performances are so layered, and yet he makes it seem so simple and effortless. And that’s the beauty. Not once do you see Ranveer Singh the actor or his impeccable craft.”

“All you see is his honesty, vulnerability, and rawness. And All you see is the character. Whether it’s Bajirao, Kapil Dev, Khilji, Jaskirat, or Hamza,” she added, referring to Ranveer’s memorable performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 period drama Bajirao Mastani, Kabir Khan’s 2021 period sports drama 83, Bhansali’s 2018 period war drama Padmaavat, and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, respectively.

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“Ranveer is pure heart and sheer madness. And that is exactly where his magic lies,” wrote Shefali, concluding her Instagram appreciation post.

Ranveer Singh took to the comment section and responded, “I’m at a loss of words, Shefu. I am overwhelmed with your kindness (red hearts and folded hands emojis).” Shefali then replied to him, “@ranveersingh mean every word (red heart and smile emojis).”

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.