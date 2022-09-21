Shefali Shah recalls living in kholi ‘three or four times’ the size of a car, says her father would stay in garage at times

Actor Shefali Shah recalled living in cramped quarters in her youth, as her family kept moving from house to house before her father found employment at the Reserve Bank of India. She said that she has experienced what it is like to live in a ‘kholi’ with several others.

In an appearance on The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, Shefali Shah said that she doesn’t remember much about this phase because she was very young, but she recalls that they had to sometimes request her uncle to let them stay at their place because they didn’t have a permanent house.

She said, “I was brought up in Santa Cruz, but actually we moved a lot of houses. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I was growing up, my dad’s job at RBI wasn’t permanent yet. So we didn’t have a permanent home. There were times when he would request my uncle or someone to let me and my mom stay there. I was very little, I don’t remember a lot of it. And then he would stay in a garage or with colleagues or friends. So that was Vakola (Santacruz East).”

She added, “Then there was Mahim, the Fisherman Colony there. And at that Fisherman Colony, there was my uncle, my aunt, dad, mom, and me. And it was a kholi, with a kitchen, and the bathroom, which was I think three times or four times this car.”

The actor is currently having a career resurgence, after witnessing new levels of success with the Netflix series Delhi Crime. The second season was released recently. She has also delivered acclaimed performances in the recent films Jalsa and Darlings. The actor will next be seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.