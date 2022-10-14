Shefali Shah reveals her son called her ‘Iron Man’ after Delhi Crime 2. The reason will melt your heart

Shefali Shah is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. From shouldering a show like Delhi Crime to playing the parallel lead in Darlings with Alia Bhatt, the actor has had quite an eventful year. And now, she is seen in an important role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G, which released on Friday.

Shefali, in a chat with indianexpress.com, talks about Doctor G using humour to tell an important story, her career, and what her kids have to say about her choices. She also discusses the ever-changing trends in OTT and how films haven’t done well recently at the box office.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is Dr Nandini doing in Doctor G?

She is doing what every doctor is expected to do. She understands the importance of her job and loves what she does. She also understands that it’s the profession that people trust the most, and she will do anything to follow the code of ethics. Dr Nandini neither compromises at anything nor will allow anyone around her to do it.

As you all know by now, the film is really funny and has a fabulous ensemble. It is also a very sensitive movie and talks about important matters without being preachy. I am so surprised how that one dialogue from the film where she mentions how a doctor is a doctor, regardless of gender went viral and became a topic of conversation. I think that’s the reaction that we were all hoping for.

But what’s your take on such stories being told using humour?

I love it. As an audience, I don’t like the moral of the story kind of films. No one likes being preached to. Anything told in an entertaining way will automatically get more eyeballs. As it’s rightly said, a sugar-coated quinine tablet is easier to take than just a quinine tablet.

While every actor would talk about how much they learned from you, anything about younger actors like Ayushmann and Rakul that impacted you?

They are just so focused and aware, and not just on set but otherwise also. Even the image that they are putting out. I had no clue when I started out, had no plan of action. Or even a solid drive. And even after all that, they are just so grounded. It was just so lovely.

While today young girls know there’s so much that they can do as actors, what drove you to become an actor?

I didn’t ever think that I would become an actor. It was not on the horizon. However, I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her. Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. Another one who still remains a favourite is Smita Patil. They were both just something else.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan had mentioned how he detaches himself from his characters after every film. Do you have a similar practice?

I don’t even aim at doing it because every character that I play takes a part away and leaves something. I won’t be able to even express it as it’s not something tangible or I know it will come back. It’s just there in the subconscious. I actually give my characters everything and I have nothing left in me. I always have to start as a blank slate with every new character.

With the kind of roles that you have been doing, has the phone been constantly ringing?

Not as much as I would like it to be. However, the kind of releases that I had this year, it’s a testimony that things have definitely become better. I think writers are now thinking about me when they write something. They just don’t want to come to me with just anything.

And what about social media? Are you being approached for brand endorsements now?

Again, not as much as I would like it to be. Also, I came very late to social media, and there was no plan of action. I put out things exactly what I want to. My sons often scold me for putting pictures in my kaftaan, just chilling around.

Since you mentioned your kids, what do they have to say about your career choices?

Oh, they are extremely proud of me. After Delhi Crime 2, I received the best compliment from my son. He said you know you have become like Iron Man. I asked him if it was like I am like a superwoman? He shared that every Marvel superhero has been played by various actors except Iron Man. Only one actor has played it and you’ve become like that. You cannot be replaced. I was so touched that I wanted to print and put it on the walls.

Have they shown any interest in acting?

No, they haven’t. They aren’t interested.

Also Shefali, there is a perception that good actors can only do serious roles. What do you have to say about that?

I don’t think it should be that way. It’s ridiculous. Also, I think it’s an oxymoron where you are saying that they are good actors but then boxing them in one genre. It shouldn’t be like that.

While in 2020 it looked like OTT was the place for actors, it seems like makers are now running after big stars in the medium too.

OTT not only emerged as a boon for actors but all creative people. It’s no more about just that one Friday. Our competition is now world cinema. With regional content and international content also included, I think we are all thriving together. At the same time, big stars and big cinema are a culture that will never go away, and shouldn’t go. I think everything together is making the industry richer.

But what about the disappointing box office numbers for films in recent times?

Honestly, I don’t worry about it. I don’t even think about it as I don’t understand it. When you work on a project and creatively put yourself in it, that’s the highpoint of your career. The rest is just Ram bharose. Also, I do believe that every project has its own destiny. So it doesn’t bother me at all.

Doctor G is running in cinema halls.