scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

Shefali Shah shares photo from the time she applied for airline job, Bobby Deol just wants to groove

Shefali Shah shared a throwback photo from the time when applied at an airline for a stewardess job and Bobby Deol shared a photo from his school days.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2021 3:25:36 pm
shefali shah and bobby deolShefali Shah and Bobby Deol shared throwback photos. (Photos: Shefali Shah, Bobby Deol/Instagram)

Who doesn’t love a good nostalgic throwback? Bollywood fans adore it, and celebs love sharing it. Recently, actor Shefali Shah shared a throwback on her Instagram from the days when she applied for the job of an air stewardess with an international airline.

Shah shared the photo with the caption, “The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay pacific application 😁
I got rejected 🤦‍♀️” As she shared the photo, actor Sandhya Mridul commented, “Whaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are 😂”

Divya Dutta commented, “Alley mere baby!! Our gain!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Bollywood actor also took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from his school years.

He shared it with the caption, “Let’s Dance,” with David Bowie’s Let’s Dance as the soundtrack. Bobby’s photo also features a poster of Bowie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

On the work front, Bobby is presently working on Apne 2 with Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. He was last seen in the MX Player series by Prakash Jha, ashram, where he played the lead role.

Shefali Shah was recently seen in Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor old vacation photo friends Tanisha Santoshi, Sharan Sharma
Janhvi Kapoor will give you wanderlust with her vacation photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement