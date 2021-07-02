Shefali Shah shares photo from the time she applied for airline job, Bobby Deol just wants to groove

Who doesn’t love a good nostalgic throwback? Bollywood fans adore it, and celebs love sharing it. Recently, actor Shefali Shah shared a throwback on her Instagram from the days when she applied for the job of an air stewardess with an international airline.

Shah shared the photo with the caption, “The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay pacific application 😁

I got rejected 🤦‍♀️” As she shared the photo, actor Sandhya Mridul commented, “Whaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are 😂”

Divya Dutta commented, “Alley mere baby!! Our gain!”

Bollywood actor also took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from his school years.

He shared it with the caption, “Let’s Dance,” with David Bowie’s Let’s Dance as the soundtrack. Bobby’s photo also features a poster of Bowie.

On the work front, Bobby is presently working on Apne 2 with Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. He was last seen in the MX Player series by Prakash Jha, ashram, where he played the lead role.

Shefali Shah was recently seen in Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix. She will soon be seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt.