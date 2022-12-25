scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Abetment to suicide allegations against Sheezan Mohammed Khan baseless: His lawyer speaks up in Tunisha Sharma death case

A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma's co-star and alleged boyfriend.

tunisha sharma, sheezan khanTunisha Sharma passed away on December 24. (Photo: Sheezan Khan/Instagram)
Sheezan Mohammed Khan, TV actor Tunisha Sharma’s co-star and the accused in her alleged suicide case, was produced at the Vasai court on Sunday where his lawyer stated that “allegations against him are baseless.” A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the IPC after his ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star, Tunisha, was found dead on the show’s sets.

He was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday. At the court, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, “Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless.”

 

Later, the court sent Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with TV star Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Tunisha, who also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2:  Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3, was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her dead. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Also read |Who is Sheezan Khan, actor arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case?

Police have said the reason behind Tunisha’s alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back. The Vasai court has sent Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with her death. Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. Police have said they will investigate her death from both the murder and suicide angles.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 04:54:55 pm
Maharashtra tourist falls to death while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh

ie-banner

ie-banner

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
