Sheezan Khan’s actor friend Shaan Shashank Mishra recalls what happened on Dec 24 before Tunisha Sharma’s death: ‘They were laughing on set, there was no fight’

Actor Shaan Shashank Mishra says the day of December 24, when 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, was harrowing for her co-star Sheezan Khan as he “couldn’t speak” and kept “crying”, trying to process the shock of the incident.

Tunisha Sharma, who acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found dead in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar on December 24. Khan was arrested on December 25 for allegedly abetting the suicide. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Thane Central Jail. Khan.

Shaan Shashank Mishra told ETimes that he was with Sheezan Khan on December 24 and the wee hours of the following day, first, at the hospital and later at the police station.

“Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint when we were at the hospital. He was in the costume in which he was shooting and I made him change into his normal clothes. He couldn’t speak and was crying. He was shocked by what had happened. His mother was there, too,” he said.

Talking about the incident, Shaan Shashank Mishra said Sheezan told him that everything seemed fine on the set, with Tunisha even recording a video of Khan for an Instagram reel. “I asked him about what happened, and he said that they all were laughing and doing ‘masti’ on the set. It was a good atmosphere. He even told me that Tunisha made a video on her phone with him for a reel. There was no fight or argument between them,” he added.

On Monday, Khan’s family–mother Kehkashan, sisters actors Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz–and lawyer Shailendra Mishra rubbished allegations of love jihad as they broke their silence on the matter.

“We did not want to be part of a media trial but the way Khan and his family have been maligned, we decided to speak up,” said Mishra. The family arrived at the press conference with a printout of a clip from episode 21 of Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul, in which Tunisha’s character is seen wearing a hijab. They claimed that it was this photograph of Tunisha in a costume, shared on social media, which was misrepresented, fanning allegations of love jihad.

Shafaq said, “A photo of Tunisha in a hijab is being circulated to show that she was being converted. It is actually a costume from the show Alibaba starring her and Sheezan. Since it was Ganesh Chaturthi, after shooting, the two are seen participating in Ganesh puja on the set. It was from episode 21 of the show shot on September 14.”