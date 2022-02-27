Sheetal Thakur takes fans inside her simple-yet-special wedding with Vikrant Massey: ‘A piece of my heart’

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey’s simple wedding left their fans in awe. On Sunday, Sheetal shared a video in which she gave a glimpse of her wedding with the Love Hostel actor. The video starts with Sheetal introducing the viewers to the place. She says it is her paternal grandparents’ house, and to be married off there is special for her. “It means a lot to me to start my new life from here,” she said in the video.

As the video plays, you also hear “Main Teri Hogayi” song playing in the background. The song is from Vikrant Massey‘s popular series Broken But Beautiful, which starred him along with Harleen Sethi. Sheetal shared the video with a caption that read, “A piece of my heart.” As soon as she shared the video, her friends posted adorable comments. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “All our hearts.” The video left Gauahar Khan in awe. She sent her blessings for the newlyweds. Fans also poured their good wishes for the couple. “May god bless you both forever,” an Instagram user wrote, while another comment read, “Loved loved loved it 💛💛 so beautiful, so mesmerizing, and prettiest @sheetalthakur and handsome man and (foreva my crush).”

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur earlier this month. Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. A few days after getting married, the two returned to Mumbai. On the work front, Vikrant is receiving a heap of praise for his recent outing Love Hostel, which is currently streaming on ZEE5.