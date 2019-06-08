Toggle Menu
Sheetal Jain, Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime secretary and producer, dies at 77https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sheetal-jain-amitabh-bachchan-longtime-secretary-and-producer-dies-at-77-5771009/

Sheetal Jain, Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime secretary and producer, dies at 77

Amitabh Bachchan's longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain has passed away at 77. Bollywood personalities like Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher paid their respects to the late producer.

Sheetal Jain dead
Sheetal Jain was 77. (Source: Atul Mohan/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain has passed away. Jain was 77.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news from his Twitter account. He posted a picture with details about the late producer and captioned it, “Sad news: Mr. Sheetal Jain is no more. He passed away this morning.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar quoted Nahta’s tweet and wrote, “Sad to know demise of Sheetal Jain ji. He was a very humble, soft spoken and gracious person. Film industry will miss him. My condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti.🙏.”

Anupam Kher also paid his respects on Twitter, and wrote, “Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan ‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss.🙏 #OmShanti.”

Subhash Ghai tweeted, “Today great friend of movie industry passed away.SHEETAL JAIN n long time secretary to sh Amitabh Bachchan ⁦@SrBachchan⁩. I always found Sheetal ji as most humble n profound as Amit ji. He was a man of deep philosophy n compassion as i met him closely. RIP SHEETAL JI 🙏🏽”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Racism in cinema: Bollywood mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all
2 Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor wish the actor
3 Katrina Kaif on Bharat success: I loved the script from day one