Sheer Qorma trailer: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta star in promising LGBTQ love story

The trailer of Sheer Qorma, starring Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi, is out. The trailer introduces us to the film’s subject, which is a love story between Bhasker and Dutta’s characters.

Swara plays a Pakistani-Canadian citizen who is travelling to India with her lover (Divya Dutta), who identifies as non-binary.

Watch the trailer of Sheer Qorma here:

Shabana Azmi plays Divya Dutta’s mother, who is yet to come to terms with her daughter’s choices. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik also stars in Sheer Qorma.

Shabana Azmi had earlier said in a statement, “Divya Dutta recommended the Sheer Qorma script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story.”

The film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, previously known for the film Sisak. “The character that Shabana ji essays in Sheer Qorma is going to not only resonate with mothers all across the world but will also open a much needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe. Shabana ji’s character in Sheer Qorma is the mother we all deserve,” the director had said in a statement.

Shabana Azmi had earlier played a key role in the 1996 film Fire which came under the scanner for its LGBTQ theme.

