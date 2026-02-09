‘She felt used’: Divya Bharti was ‘unhappy and sad’ at the peak of fame; Master Raju recalls her tragic death at 19

Divya Bharti was just 16 when she entered the film industry and only 19 when her life came to a sudden, tragic end. In a career that lasted barely three years, she featured in 22 films and was already being compared to Sridevi—hailed by many as the next big thing of Indian cinema. But destiny had other plans. Her meteoric rise was cut short on April 5, 1993, when she fell from the balcony of her Mumbai apartment. Behind the dazzling success, however, lay a far more complicated emotional reality.

‘We went to discos and bars’

Child actor Master Raju, who shared a close bond with Divya, recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan about the actress, offering rare insights into her personal life. “Divya Bharti and Pooja Bhatt were the two heroines I was really close to,” he recalled. “They were kind, not filmy at all. I spent a lot of time with Divya—we went to discos and bars together many times. Like Salman Khan, Divya was also a close friend. We spoke for hours.”