She came to make films, now leads one of India’s biggest production houses; is reason behind Mirzapur, Pataal Lok, and Panchayat

When Aparna Purohit was named the new CEO of Aamir Khan Productions, it felt like a full-circle moment—one that had been quietly in the making for over two decades. The title may be new, but the journey behind it is anything but overnight. Back in 2003, Aparna arrived in Mumbai with nothing but a suitcase, conviction, and a dream to tell stories. She wanted to be an independent director-producer and make a mark in an industry that rarely makes space easily. Surprisingly, her first break came fast. Within a week of landing in the city, she landed a job as an assistant director on a television show. But the ease ended there.

“I was the only woman assistant director,” she later told Forbes India. The distinction came with its own set of challenges. The work was demanding, the environment unforgiving—but Aparna stayed the course. Her dedication soon led her to assist some of the most respected names in the industry, including Aparna Sen, Bharatbala, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Seeking stability, she moved into corporate roles at Sony Entertainment Television and UTV Motion Pictures. Yet, the pull of independent storytelling proved stronger. In 2008, she quit her corporate job to launch Chaaryaar Productions with three friends—a leap of faith that felt like the fulfilment of her long-held dream. Reality, however, arrived swiftly and without mercy.

They developed multiple stories, pitched relentlessly, and knocked on every studio door they could find. “We went from studio to studio, door to door… but nothing happened,” Aparna recalled.

When she decided to return to the corporate world, the global recession hit. Jobs were scarce. Re-entering the system was harder than leaving it. “Getting back wasn’t easy. It was a very tough year.”

In Mumbai, without a steady income, Aparna did whatever it took to survive—teaching, voiceovers, script consulting—often for little money. Yet, through the uncertainty, one thing never wavered: her belief that she was meant to tell stories.

After nearly two years of struggle, a pivotal opportunity arrived. Aparna joined the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) as a consultant. The stint changed everything. For the first time, she found herself on the other side of the table—working with writers and creators from across the world, helping shape and strengthen their stories.

Something clicked. She discovered joy not just in storytelling, but in enabling it. “This really was my calling,” she realised.

That insight reshaped her career. Aparna went on to join Mumbai Mantra Media, the film arm of the Mahindra Group, as Head of Creative Initiatives, where she managed its collaboration with Robert Redford’s Sundance Institute on the Screenwriters Lab—an experience that further sharpened her creative instincts.

In 2016, Aparna joined Amazon Prime Video as Head of Creative Development—one of the original members when the streaming platform launched in India. Her rise was swift. She was soon elevated to Head of India Originals, placing her at the centre of India’s OTT storytelling revolution.

Under her leadership, Amazon Prime Video backed landmark shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat—series that didn’t just succeed, but reshaped audience expectations.

Much of that momentum was driven by Aparna’s instinctive understanding of audience pulse.

She commissioned Mirzapur, which went on to become the platform’s most-watched show in India. The Family Man—which premiered in 2019—emerged as a cultural phenomenon, with its third season becoming the most-watched series in India during its launch week, reaching 96% of the country’s postcodes and trending in the Top 5 across more than 35 countries.

Shows like Made in Heaven and Paatal Lok not only succeeded critically but launched actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee into national prominence. Panchayat, with its quiet charm, proved that rooted storytelling could find mass appeal.

Equally significant was Aparna’s push toward regional storytelling, with shows such as Haraa, Masti’s, and Dhootha, expanding Prime Video’s footprint beyond Hindi-speaking audiences.

By 2018, Prime Video had 7 million paid subscribers in India. By last year, that number had reportedly grown to 30 million. During a visit to India in March 2024, Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, called India one of the platform’s fastest-growing and largest markets globally. Indian content, he revealed, trended in the worldwide Top 10 for 43 out of 52 weeks in 2023 and was watched across 210 countries and territories.

In her eight-year tenure at Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit launched over 56 originals and 60 direct-to-service films across six languages, according to Fortune India—a staggering output that helped redefine India’s streaming landscape.