Shaza Morani gets discharged, to be under home quarantine for 14 days

Shaza Morani has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai where she was under treatment for coronavirus.

Shaza was discharged after consecutive tests turned out to be negative. However, as a precautionary measure, she will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Shaza Morani’s father Karim Morani told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Shaza has been discharged and will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days. Thanks for keeping us in your prayers.”

Her uncle Mohammad Morani also told us that Shaza is doing better. He said, “It is all good. Shaza is feeling better and is now home. We are very thankful to all for their prayers.”

According to hospital sources, Shaza got discharged at 6:30 pm today.

Shaza Morani was the first member of her family to test positive for coronavirus. Her sister Zoa Morani and father Karim Morani were also hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

