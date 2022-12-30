Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv says actors ‘who can’t act’ continue to get big Bollywood projects: ‘They are as plastic as the surgeries they get’

Actor Luv Sinha, who has been part of Bollywood films Sadiyaan and Paltan, tweeted on Thursday against the opportunities Hindi film industry provides to actors who, in his opinion, can’t act. Luv made his acting debut with 2010 film Sadiyaan and also appeared in JP Dutta’s 2018 film Paltan. However, the actor wasn’t seen in any film after that. Son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Luv’s sister Sonakshi Sinha is also a well known name in the film industry.

Taking to Twitter, Luv wrote, “I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi Film Industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers.”

Check out his tweet –

I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi Film Industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) December 29, 2022

Luv’s tweet got a mixed response from those who commented. One of the followers wished that 2023 works out for newcomers and wrote, “I really hope In 2023 there is a chance for new comers like us who are well versed with language and talent get to feature in Hindi Cinema.”

While another follower asked Luv to learn from his father and wrote, “It does take effort beta, see your Dad.. How he was introduced by Dev Anand Saahab, then played roles with grey shades and finally You saw Kaalicharan.. WoW.. He was so fearlessly dashing.”

Luv, who is known for tweeting on socio-political issues, was last seen in 2018 film Paltan where he played the role of Attar Singh. In an interview with IANS, the actor had opened up the kind of work he is open to doing.

He said, “I take my profession very seriously and I think that shows in my work. Acting is what I love doing the most and every role is an opportunity to prove myself. I want to work with good directors and be a part of good films, and play challenging characters. I would like to work with some of our other young actors since I feel that working with a talented artist helps in making both actors perform better.”