When Shatrughan Sinha hinted he had been disloyal to wife Poonam Sinha, said cannot afford more than one wife

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha is known for making some statements that can be deemed honest, if controversial. The actor spoke about his marriage with Poonam Sinha in the same vein in an earlier interview.

In an earlier interview with the media, which has now been uploaded on the YouTube channel WildFilmsIndia, Sinha had said that he cannot afford to have more than one wife due to rising expenses, and then went on to imply that he has been disloyal to Poonam during their decades long marriage.

“Main ek hi biwi se kaam chala raha hu, mehangai ka zamana hai, dusri biwi laane ki himaat nahi hai. Jo ladkiyan ab mujhe dekhti hai toh mujhe yehi khayal aata hai, ‘water water everywhere, not a drop to drink’ (I have been making do with one wife, I cannot afford more than one. When women now express interest in me, I only think of this line — ‘water water everywhere, not a drop to drink’),” the actor said.

He then proceeded to give tips on how to have a long and steady relationship, adding, “Marriage is not an overnight thing, you have to nurture it to help it grow. There is understanding, loyalty, respect and love involved from both sides. There is a give and take, of course there are fights. And of course everyone thinks if they were single, life would be easier. There is no such expression as happily married, either they are happy or they are married. In my case, I am married and my wife is happy. Nevertheless, this arrangement is very nice.”

“As far as loyalty is concerned, she might be more loyal than me…The way marriages are breaking apart these days, I don’t know whether those people realise what kind of an effect such a thing has on family, children and their friends,” Sinha said in the same breath even as he more or less confessed he had been disloyal to his partner of so many years.

Shatrughan and Poonam tied the knot in 1980. They have three children together — actor Sonakshi Sinha, and sons Luv and Kush Sinha.