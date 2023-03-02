Shatrughan Sinha says he was a victim of stardom: ‘Main behek gaya’. Watch video

Shatrughan Sinha will be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show The Invincibles. In a recently released promo, the Kalicharan actor said that he was intoxicated by stardom when he first became famous. Shatrughan also talks about the time when Salim Khan insisted that he must do Kaala Pathhar.

Shatrughan said in the promo, “Mujhe lagta tha ki mujhe pehle koi puchta nahi tha ya puchti nahi thi. Achanak itni puch badh gayi, main behek gaya. Stardom ka shikhar hua. (I used to think that no one gives me any attention and suddenly, I started getting a lot of attention. I was a victim of stardom.)”

Arbaaz Khan also brought up the fact that Shatrughan Sinha was apparently the first actor from Bihar who studied at Pune’s FTII. Shatrughan recalled that his father did not approve of his choices and asked him, “Joker banoge? (Will you become a joker?)” The actor also shared that his father never signed on his admission form even though he was alive when he started FTII.

The episode will also see Shatrughan talking about his competition in the film industry at the time and how many people suggested that he shouldn’t work in Yash Chopra’s Kaala Pathhar. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor among others. “Bahut saare stars mauka dhundne lage. Voh bahut tadapte the. Bahut saare log nahi chah rahe the ki main Kaala Pathhar karu. Salim saab, jinko main Pandit Salim Khan bolta hun, kasmein de di unhone. Kuch bhi karke yeh film chhodna mat. Yeh aapke life mein game changer saabit hoga. (A lot of stars started looking for opportunity. They were very uncomfortable. A lot of people did not want me to do Kaala Pathhar. Salim saab, who I call Pandit Salim Khan, he made me swear that I wouldn’t leave Kaala Pathhar. He said it would be a life changing film for me.)” Salim-Javed wrote the multi-starrer.

The episode will stream on YouTube on Friday.